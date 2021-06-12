CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, National Weather Service, Red Flag Warning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A red flag warning has been issued for several counties in northern Minnesota.

Due to the strong winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued the warning for Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis Counties.

NWS asks that people do not burn while the warning is in effect, and to check any recent burns to make sure the fire is out.

The warning expires at 8 p.m. on Saturday.