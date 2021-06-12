CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman was injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police say they responded to a shot spotter activation on the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue South shortly after 2:45 a.m.

There, they found a woman in her 20s inside a car. She was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.