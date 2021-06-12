MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman was injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
Minneapolis police say they responded to a shot spotter activation on the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue South shortly after 2:45 a.m.
There, they found a woman in her 20s inside a car. She was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
She was taken to a nearby hospital.
The shooting is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Just Days After Opening, Black-Owned Juice Bar Burglarized In South Minneapolis
- Brooklyn Park Business Owner Reeling After Arsonists Target Store 'For No Reason At All'
- 3 Charged In Shooting Death Of 25-Year-Old Keisa Lange In St. Cloud; Investigators Looking Into Similar Homicide
- Bear Sightings On The Rise Around Twin Cities: What To Do If You See One