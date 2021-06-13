MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Chaska man was airlifted to a hospital Friday morning after losing control while water skiing and hitting his head.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Long Lake in Inguadona Township around 9:15 a.m. They learned a 24-year-old man was water skiiing when he lost control and went underwater, hitting his head and losing consciousness.
His friends and family pulled him back into the boat and started CPR before bringing him to shore.
He was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities hospital. The sheriff’s office said his injury was serious.