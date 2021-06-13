MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital Saturday evening after being found unresponsive in a pond in Ham Lake.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, family and friends found the child in the water at Lions Park around 7 p.m. They attempted lifesaving measures while waiting for first responders.
Once responders arrived, they also made lifesaving efforts before the child was airlifted. The sheriff’s office said the child’s condition is unknown.
