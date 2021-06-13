MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as well as nine more deaths related to the virus.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health put the cumulative case count at 603,760, while 7,512 people have died from the virus.
Meanwhile, the state has now administered more than 5.5 million vaccine doses. Sixty-one percent of the state’s eligible population is fully inoculated.
Since the pandemic began, 32,412 cases have required hospitalization. Of those cases, 6,573 required intensive care. More than 594,000 patients no longer need isolation.
In the past 24 hours, the state processed 12,858 tests. More than 4.3 million people have been tested since last March, and Minnesota has processed more than 10.1 million cumulative tests.