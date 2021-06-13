MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the special session of the legislature kicks off Monday, one of the topics that will be debated is police reform.
It was the April killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center that kicked off the latest push for police reform. Wright was killed when he was shot by officer Kim Potter who appeared to confuse her taser for her service weapon. Among the key proposals being debated at the legislature, one that would limit police authority in traffic stops involving minor violations. Wright’s death and the shooting death of Philando Castile in 2017 are often cited as examples of how routine stops can turn violent and even deadly.
Data from Minneapolis shows that in 2017 and 2018 54% of drivers pulled over for traffic violations were Black, 30% were white. The population of Minneapolis is 64% white and 19% Black.
Rep. Cedrick Frazier of New Hope was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.
“None of these measures is anti-police the accountability measures are anti-bad police,” he said. “We want to make sure we get rid of those things and that we hold officers accountable if they ever violate, what I call, the sacred oath to protect and serve the community.”
The question now is if there can be some level of agreement on police reform that Republicans can support. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said the area of traffic stops is one area of possible compromise.
