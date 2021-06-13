MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a slight cooldown on Saturday, temperatures in the Twin Cities are climbing back into the 90s Sunday.
A high of 93 is expected in the metro, with plenty of sunshine. Southern Minnesota should be even warmer, while in northern Minnesota, temperatures will land in the 80s.
It will be less humid than during the heat wave that hit the state earlier this week.
WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said the dry streak will continue, with the Twin Cities’ next chance at rain coming Thursday.
Once the work week starts, the metro will get another cooldown, with temperatures in the mid-80s expected Monday and Tuesday.