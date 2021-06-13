MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver was arrested in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening after allegedly leaving the road and hitting a pedestrian.
That pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
A family member identified the pedestrian as Paul Pfeifer, and said the family believes the driver in this incident has previously tried to run over Pfeiffer.
The incident happened on the 9500 block of Scott Lane North.
The suspect is being held at the Hennepin County Jail pending charges. WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.