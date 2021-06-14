MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three families in north Minneapolis were displaced Sunday night after a fire in their apartment complex.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says that around 8 p.m. flames destroyed three units in an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North. While everyone inside the complex was able to evacuate safely, five adults and eight children are in need of new housing.
Those displaced by the fire are currently being helped the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.