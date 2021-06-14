MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bryce Jermain Salon announced its closure after just under six years on Hennepin Avenue on Facebook Friday, stating challenges presented during the pandemic as their reason.

The salon said it will be closing its doors for good on July 31, just shy of its six-year anniversary. In the announcement, salon owner Bryce Jermain said COVID played a large role in their decision to move on.

“Like it has for so many, COVID presented us with a unique set of challenges and change. It also taught us about ourselves, the values we hold true, the lives we want to lead. I have loved every minute with this community we have built. But it is time, and my journey will continue, as it always has,” said Jermain.

Jermain thanked a long list of people and groups for their support and collaboration including companies such as Kérastase, Shu Uemura, Bumble & bumble., Wella, Loréal, and Summit.

The salon owner also thanked his clients and the community they served.

“…To Minneapolis—the city I call home and love fiercely. It’s been one of the hardest years in memory, yet I know we’ll get this right, eventually. This community will continue to find its way, and it inspires me to the end,” said Jermain.

The Bryce Jermain Salon isn’t alone in its recent closure. Juut Salonspa also in Uptown Minneapolis announced its closure earlier this month stating “continued escalation of crime and violence” as a major issue.

Juut has been at Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street in various incarnations since 1986. It officially became Juut Salonspa in 1999.

Bryce Jermain Salon has not mentioned crime as a reason for their closing.