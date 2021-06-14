MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child drowned Sunday evening in a Woodbury Lake.
City officials say officers responded to Carver Lake Park Beach just after 6 p.m. on a report of a missing 9-year-old child, who was reportedly seen near the water in the east metro lake.
Crews immediately began searching for the child in the water and nearby beach area. After 15 minutes later, the child was pulled from the edge of the designated swim area.
Officers began CPR on the child, who was pulseless and not breathing. Emergency crews brought the child to Regions Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
City officials say that Carver Lake Beach is not staffed by lifeguards. The drowning is under investigation.