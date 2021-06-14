MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the governor extends his peacetime emergency powers for another month, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.
Total cases reported in the state now sit at 603,876, with 7,517 deaths attributed to the virus. About 595,000 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need to isolate themselves.
Since vaccinations began being administered in the state in December, there have been over 5.5 million doses administered and 90% of those ages 65 and up have received at least one vaccine dose; 66% of those 16 and up have received at least one dose.
Over 32,400 people have been hospitalized with the virus, with over 6,500 of them needing intensive care treatment. As of Friday, there were 48 patients with the virus needing intensive care unit beds and an additional 130 patients needing non-ICU beds.
Several public health risk measures — including the positivity rate, case growth and hospitalization rate — are continuing to decrease to levels not seen since the early stages of the pandemic.