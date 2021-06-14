MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hopkins woman escaped an assault while walking the LRT trail Thursday night and police are now asking for help in identifying the suspect.
Around 7 p.m. the female resident was near the intersection of Lake St. NE and Tyler Ave. N when a man on a bicycle approached her. According to the victim, the man followed her onto the LRT trail north of 2nd St. NE and east of Highway 169. The victim said she was then assaulted by the man on the trail but was able to escape after screaming for help.
The suspect is believed to be about 16 or 17 years old, wearing a light blue tie-dyed t-shirt and light blue shorts. He was reportedly riding a dark-colored mountain-style bicycle heading north on the trail in the direction of Highway 7.
Investigators were able to obtain doorbell surveillance footage of the suspect's assault on the victim. Hopkins Police Department will be sharing this video today at 1 p.m.
The Hopkins Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and the Hopkins Police Crime Prevention Board is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the successful resolution of this case. If you have information on the suspect or this incident you are encouraged to call 911.