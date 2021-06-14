MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not even a week into business, a Black-owned juice bar was burglarized in south Minneapolis.
The Dripping Root posted on social media that it will not be open Friday, which would have marked the juice bar’s sixth day in business at the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and 40th Street.
“Everyone is okay. Everything is okay,” owner Catiesha Pierson wrote on Instagram. “[J]ust need time to clean up and get things back together.”
Surveillance video posted on social media shows two masked burglars entering the building and rummaging through a drawer near the register. The burglars shattered the juice bar’s glass door.
Pierson says business will resume on Saturday. “I am strong,” she wrote. “Thank you for all your support.”
After being long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dripping Root had its grand store opening at the Hiawatha Avenue location on June 3.
The business, which Pierson started with a successful GoFundMe campaign, offers cold-pressed juices and other plant-based foods, such as smoothie bowls.