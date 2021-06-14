MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A motorcycle collided with a deer on June 4 in Hubbard County resulting in the passengers being airlifted to a local hospital.
Around 8:47 p.m. the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road 4 in Clay Township.
When police arrived at the scene first responders were providing life-saving care to both passengers, a 62-year-old and 51-year-old from Park Rapids. Both victims were then transported to the Park Rapids airport where they were airlifted to a Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The driver reportedly sustained a serious head injury and the passenger received injuries to their ribs and lungs.
The crash was investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office with the results showing the driver traveling south on County Road 4 on a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle when a deer ran out in front of them. He was not able to maneuver around the animal and collided with it. The motorcycle tipped on its side and both riders were thrown from the bike.