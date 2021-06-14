MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in southern Minnesota are working to negotiate a peaceful end to a standoff situation in Cannon Falls where an armed suspect has barricaded himself in the apartment complex where he lives.
The Cannon Falls Police Department says officers initially responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of an assault. When officers arrived at the undisclosed location, the suspect fled on foot, entering a multi-family building that was later determined to be his home.
Officers established a perimeter around the building, and spoke with the suspect over the phone. He refused to leave. After this initial phone call, communications broke down, police say.
The Goodhue County Emergency Response Team and negotiators were called help. Police say they are working to ensure a safe ending to the situation.
