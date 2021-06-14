MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid rumors of a contract dispute and potential holdout, the NFL Network is reporting Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp.
NFL Network analyst James Jones, a former Green Bay Packers wide receiver, first reported Hunter’s planned attendance, citing unnamed sources.
The #Vikings kick off their mandatory mini-camp tomorrow with players reporting today. Sources say that Danielle Hunter WILL be in attendance. @nflnetwork
— James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) June 14, 2021
Hunter, 26, missed the entirety of last season after a neck surgery. There have been persistent reports and rumors that the star defensive end is seeking a new contract. Before the 2018 season, Hunter signed a five-year, $72 million contract extension with the Vikings, who drafted him in the third round in 2015.
The Vikings desperately missed Hunter’s pass rushing ability last year, with no player notching more than five sacks. Just before the season, the team traded for Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue led the Vikings in sacks last season, despite being traded to the Baltimore Ravens after only six games.
In the 2019-2020 season, at 25 years old, Hunter became the youngest player ever to reach 50 sacks. His career total stand at 54.5.
The Vikings’ minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday. Hunter reportedly did not attend any of the team’s voluntary workouts this offseason.