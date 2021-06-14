MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House and Senate are starting to meet in Special Session. Lawmakers need to pass a budget before July 1 or the government shuts down.
Monday morning, the Minnesota Executive Council met over Zoom. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz asked them to extend the peacetime emergency for another 30 days, and they did.
“It’s very clear now we are in the final stages, and most of the executive orders, as I said, will unwind or have unwound or will in the near future,” Walz said. “Today is simply re-upping the state of emergency so that the status quo, the work we’re doing, continues.”
There's still a lot of work ahead of lawmakers to pass a two-year state budget. There are 14 different budget bills that focus on specific areas like education, public safety and health and human services. Together, each details spending plans for government agencies and services to total $52 billion in two years.
The budget alone is a large undertaking. But it’s a steeper climb when it comes to policy issues, where Republicans and Democrats are still far apart, but getting closer.
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, there is enhanced pressure from the DFL to pass more changes to policing in our state.
"The backdrop for our budget work at the State Capitol is the executive branch has to take certain actions to prepare for the worst-case scenario if there wasn't a budget agreement. So as legislators are working at the Capitol, they will feel the pressure dial up, the intensity dial up, to get a deal done," House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) said.
In a statement, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said his chamber is “committed to considering thoughtful offers to improve public safety, but will not be taking any proposals that make it harder for our state’s law enforcement officials to do their job.”