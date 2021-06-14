MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a Brooklyn Park man wants a neighbor prosecuted after they say he deliberately ran the man over outside his home.

Paul Pfeifer died in the hospital after a driver hit him on Saturday night.

Pfeifer’s nephew, AJ Mansour, shared a video with WCCO of Pfeifer playing piano and singing.

“He lit up with his family, loved show tunes, loved just celebrating life and celebrating our family,” Mansour said.

Police say a car left the road and hit Pfeifer. The driver, who the family says was a neighbor, could be charged with vehicular homicide.

Makayla Monari called 911 and rushed to help.

“We saw him laying on the floor and his husband was screaming for, like, help,” Monari said.

Pfeifer was married to Joseph Pfeifer St. James for 16 years. They were a model relationship for Mansour.

“That’s just what they put out into this world was love,” Mansour said. “They have the biggest hearts … that are just open to anybody. Thanksgiving at their house was not just our family. It was people who didn’t have places to go. It was neighbors, it was co-workers.”

Mansour says his uncle Joseph is grieving deeply for Paul, who, at the age of 65, was very much looking forward to retirement.

Monari says she heard Joseph saying he thought the driver hit Pfeifer on purpose.

“There’s just a lot of hate in this world, and unfortunately it reared its ugly head this last weekend, and our family is grieving because of that,” Mansour said.

The family says they believe the same driver tried to run Paul over just days before. Police can’t say whether they’re investigating Paul’s death as a hate crime.