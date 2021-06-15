MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are searching for a missing 12-year-old child in Scandia Tuesday night.
The Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) announced on Twitter that Washington County authorities have requested their assistance in the search. MART is an alliance between the Minnesota State Patrol’s aviation division and the St. Paul Fire Department’s advanced technical rescue team.
Scandia is about 35 miles northeast of St. Paul on the St. Croix River.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
More On WCCO.com: