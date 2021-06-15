MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of people were arrested overnight in Brooklyn Center in connection to a weekend shooting and armed carjacking.
The city’s police department says that the carjacking happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on the 6600 block of 67th Avenue North. The victim reported that she was in her car when she was approached by several people, at least one of which had a handgun.
The suspects pulled the woman from her vehicle and drove off. Trailing the car was a vehicle driven by some of the robbers, police say.
Investigators determined that this other vehicle was connected to a shooting Sunday in the area of 74th and Newton avenues. Officers located the suspect vehicle and found a loaded handgun. The caliber of the firearm was the same used in the weekend shooting.
Officers arrested everyone inside the vehicle. However, police did not detail exactly how many people were arrested.
Later, investigators found the woman’s vehicle crashed inside the city limits. No one was inside the car.
The carjacking remains under investigation.
