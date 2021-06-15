MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS Sports ranked the NFL’s top 10 running backs, and the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook comes in at No. 3.

“There’s no doubt he’s shown he’s one of the best running backs in all of football,” CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker wrote. “The problem for the former second-round pick is while that’s obviously true, so were questions surrounding his durability heading into last season.”

Last season was Cook’s best as a pro. The 25-year-old tallied 1,557 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns in 14 games. He added 361 receiving yards and another touchdown through the air.

Since the Vikings drafted him in 2017, Cook has never played a full season, battling injuries that cut his rookie season short significantly and caused him to miss a handful of games in each subsequent season.

Even with those injuries, the Vikings valued Cook enough to sign him to a five-year, $63 million contract before last season.

The two running backs ranked above Cook are the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey and the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry.

McCaffrey missed most of last season with injuries, but in the 2019-2020 season he totaled nearly 2,400 yards from scrimmage and scored 19 times.

Meanwhile, Henry last season became the eighth running back in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards. Henry notched 2,027 yards on the round, along with 17 rushing touchdowns. Former Viking Adrian Peterson was the last rusher to surpass 2,000 yards, in 2012.

