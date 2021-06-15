DULUTH, Minn. (AP/WCCO) – A former NFL player and University of Wisconsin football star is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young child.
Forty-four-year-old Thomas Burke is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
According to a criminal complaint, the 7-year-old child told their mother in February that Burke had assaulted them on numerous occasions. The victim gave detailed descriptions of the alleged sexual assaults in a subsequent forensic interview.
Burke, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, waived extradition to Minnesota following his arrest. Burke has denied the accusations. He said he was being “railroaded” and thought the victim’s mother was involved in AT&T and was out to get him, the complaint said. He did confirm that he was often in a care taking role for the victim.
Burke was a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals from 1999 to 2002 after starring at Wisconsin.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
More On WCCO.com: