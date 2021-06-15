MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Landlords and property management groups are suing Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to end the eviction moratorium, which they argue has limited their ability to manage their properties and address safety concerns from their tenants.

The group, comprised of the Minnesota Multi Housing Association and three other property management firms, claims it is hindered in its ability to regain possession of its properties through a process like eviction.

The eviction moratorium was implemented in March of 2020, and is one of the last pieces of the COVID-19-era executive orders still in effect. It was initially enacted to protect those who were struggling financially due to the pandemic and curb the spread of the virus.

Walz lifted the statewide mask mandate and business capacity limits last month, in alignment with updated CDC guidelines.

“If it is safe to go to the State Fair, it is safe for property owners to exercise their contractual and statutory rights to remove tenants who have violated the material terms of their leases or rental agreements, particularly when those violations have negatively impacted other residents’ use and enjoyment of their rental properties,” the lawsuit says.

Walz’s moratorium limits evictions, lease terminations and lease non-renewals for any reason, other than extreme exceptions, which the lawsuit alleges are “almost impossible to meet.”

The eviction moratorium was one of the top issues at the special legislative session which started on Monday, as lawmakers discussed a way to “off-ramp” the order.

The House and Senate agreed to a process on Monday afternoon. Under the agreement, landlords would be required to send a notice to renters with outstanding rent 15 days before they were to be evicted.

Additionally, renters with outstanding rental assistance claims would not be evicted, a protection which would last until June of 2022.

“Minnesotans who have fallen behind on their rent during the pandemic through no fault of their own will have strong protections in law as we prevent evictions while ensuring rental assistance flows to landlords – a true win-win for Minnesotans,” said State Rep. Michael Howard, vice chair of the House Housing Finance and Policy Committee.