MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police crews are working to reopen an area of Uptown Minneapolis that has been blocked by protesters for a number of days in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Winston Boogie Smith.

Crews showed up to the area near Hennepin and Lake Street Tuesday to remove items blocking the streets.

A number of WCCO crews are on the scene and described a tense scene between authorities and protesters.

Smith, 32, of St. Paul, was killed on the top floor of a nearby parking ramp June 3 as authorities were trying to arrest him on a weapons violation.

The U.S. Marshals Service said he was wanted for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and that Smith, who was in a parked vehicle, didn’t comply and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”

The shooting of Smith happened in a city that has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

Smith’s shooting has sparked days of protests in the Uptown neighborhood as his family members and community members have demanded transparency. Authorities have said there is no body camera or squad camera footage of the shooting. In addition, the two task force members who fired at Smith — one sheriff’s deputy from Ramsey County and one from Hennepin County — were working undercover so authorities say state law bars them from releasing their names.