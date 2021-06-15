MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A familiar face and former Pro Bowl player is returning to the Minnesota Vikings’ roster.
On Tuesday, the Vikings announced that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, 30, has been signed to the team. The team says he will initially be wearing a No. 9 jersey.
Punter Zach Von Rosenberg was waived to make room for Richardson on the 90-man roster.
Richardson, who was a free agent, played for the Vikings in 2018, starting in every game, before leaving prior to the 2019 season in free agency. He spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns where he started 31 of 32 games he appeared in. He notched 126 total tackles and 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in that time.
Richardson was released by the Browns after the team brought in defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson.
The 6-foot-3, 294-pound defensive tackle was drafted by the New York Jets in 2013 and was named to the Pro Bowl the next year.
The announcement of the signing comes a day after the team’s star defensive end Danielle Hunter reportedly agreed with the Vikings to a reworked contract. Hunter, 26, missed the entirety of last season after a neck surgery. There were persistent reports and rumors that Hunter wanted a new contract.
