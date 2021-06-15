MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of the Minnesota Vikings’ star players said Tuesday they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine, though the team has made efforts to educate players on the shot and it is widely available in the state.

Safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen both said they are not vaccinated during a Zoom call with reporters.

“I have not been vaccinated,” Smith said.

“I am not, not at this moment, no,” Thielen said.

Both players stressed the team’s efforts to educate players on the vaccine and let them make their own decision about receiving it.

“They’re doing a great job of continuing to educate us, giving us resources and then kind of giving us the option to make that informed decision for our personal — where we’re at personally,” Thielen said.

“They’re just giving us information to make our own decision with,” Smith said. “Just like everybody else, make your own decision.”

The NFL has said it will not mandate the vaccine for players, but is encouraging them to get it by loosening restrictions and protocols for fully vaccinated players.

The Vikings have hosted multiple vaccination clinics at the team’s practice facility and U.S. Bank Stadium. In May, the team posted a photo gallery to its website featuring some players, including Thielen’s fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson, getting the vaccine.

Thielen spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list last season, which was a designation for players who had either tested positive for the virus or come into contact with an infected person.

Smith is the Vikings’ longest-tenured player.