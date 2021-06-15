MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A cougar kitten is getting a second chance at life.
The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone rescued her when she was just four months old. She was named Anastasia and is now about six months old.
The mountain cat had been purchased as a pet. Because the kitten was unsocialized to people, she was turned out on her own in the wild.
She showed up at the sanctuary weighing just 22 pounds and injured by predators.
Thanks to Bob Barker and his foundation, the Wildcat Sanctuary received $75,000 to help “cats in crisis” like Anastasia. Any donation between now and the end of the month will be matched. Click here for more information.
