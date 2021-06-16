MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is National Eat Your Vegetables Day, so Green Giant released the results of its annual “Favorite Veggie Survey.”
Once again, broccoli was in the number one spot nationwide, followed by carrots and corn.
However, corn was tops in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, along with Iowa and South Dakota. North Dakota went with the majority in picking broccoli.
More On WCCO.com:
- Protesters Face Off With Police For Control Of Minneapolis Intersection
- Fmr. NFL Player Thomas Burke Of Wisconsin Charged With Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old
- Driver Plows Into Protesters In Uptown; Woman Killed Identified As Deona Knajdek
- Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen Say They Aren’t Vaccinated For COVID-19