By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is National Eat Your Vegetables Day, so Green Giant released the results of its annual “Favorite Veggie Survey.”

Once again, broccoli was in the number one spot nationwide, followed by carrots and corn.

However, corn was tops in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, along with Iowa and South Dakota. North Dakota went with the majority in picking broccoli.