MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in an attempted hit-and-run in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening.
The Minneapolis Police Department say it happened at about 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of North 51st and Fremont avenues in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood. Investigators say the driver struck the 16-year-old boy, who is believed to have been on a skateboard at the time.
The man tried to flee, and hit several cars before crashing in a yard. He then tried to flee on foot, and was arrested soon after. The victim was brought to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he later died.
Police say they don’t know if the man was speeding at the time of the crash. Neighbors are said to be helping investigators by providing home surveillance footage.
