MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported the second consecutive day of less than 100 new cases, along with five more deaths. Meanwhile, about 64% of those ages 12 and up have received at least one vaccine dose.
The state’s total case count now stands at 604,052, with 7,523 deaths attributed to the virus, since the pandemic began. Over 595,300 of the cases no longer need to isolate themselves.
The health department’s update comes as the state’s latest positivity rate continues to fall. It was recorded as 1.8% as of June 7 due to data lag. That’s down from 7.5% recorded in early April.
For vaccinations, about half of the state’s total population has been fully vaccinated, with 5.5 million doses administered so far. About 90% of those ages 65 and up have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 64% of those ages 12 and up have received at least one dose.
More On WCCO.com:
- Protesters Face Off With Police For Control Of Minneapolis Intersection
- Fmr. NFL Player Thomas Burke Of Wisconsin Charged With Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old
- Driver Plows Into Protesters In Uptown; Woman Killed Identified As Deona Knajdek
- Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen Say They Aren’t Vaccinated For COVID-19