MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire Tuesday afternoon at a northern Minnesota business is under investigation.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the fire around 2:30 p.m. at a business on the 8000 block of Highway 2 in Saginaw, which is about 20 miles west of Duluth.
Fire crews knocked down the flames and no one was hurt. Total damage to the building is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cloquet Fire Marshal. The sheriff’s office noted that the property owner was not cooperative with investigators.
More On WCCO.com:
- Protesters Face Off With Police For Control Of Minneapolis Intersection
- Fmr. NFL Player Thomas Burke Of Wisconsin Charged With Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old
- Driver Plows Into Protesters In Uptown; Woman Killed Identified As Deona Knajdek
- Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen Say They Aren’t Vaccinated For COVID-19