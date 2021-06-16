MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former defensive tackle Kevin Williams will be joining other Vikings greats in the Ring of Honor.

On Wednesday, the team announced Williams, who played 11 seasons with the club, will be inducted this year.

“We are so proud to have Kevin Williams take his place in the Vikings Ring of Honor this fall,” said Vikings owner and chairman Zygi Wilf. “He was one of the greatest defensive players in team history, and he very much deserves this honor.”

Williams was chosen by the Vikings as the ninth overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and immediately made an impact on the team, earning All-Rookie honors and setting the team rookie record with three sacks in a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams, along with Pat Williams, were collectively known as the “Williams Wall” due to their dominating performance in the interior of the defensive line, and stopping the run. The unit was No. 1 in the NFL run defense for three consecutive seasons (2006 to 2008). It was the first time a defense achieved the feat since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Kevin Williams’ 60 sacks as a Vikings ranks only behind John Randle and Alan Page among defensive tackles. He’s also tied for the franchise record with four defensive touchdowns. He was also named to six Pro Bowls. He started every game he played for the Viking — 177 games including playoffs matchups.

Williams was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, where he started in Super Bowl XLIX. He closed out his career in 2015 with the New Orleans Saints.

“Kevin’s impact on the Vikings during his 11 seasons went well beyond his play on the field,” said Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf. “His lead-by-example approach, toughness and production made him a highly respected teammate and set the tone for some of the best defenses in team history.”

Kevin William’s addition to the Ring of Honor means there are now 26 members. Members include: Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad, Randy Moss, Dennis Green and Steve Jordan.