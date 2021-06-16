CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnetrista News, Minnetrista Public Safety Department, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Minnetrista say a missing 26-year-old man was last seen early Saturday morning in the area of Prior Lake or Savage.

The Minnetrista Public Safety Department is asking the public to give any information they have on the whereabouts of Keegan Oyugi.

(credit: Minnetrista Public Safety Department)

Oyugi was heading home to St. Bonifacius around 4 a.m. Saturday when he was last seen. He was wearing a striped red and white shirt with one blue stripe, dark blue jeans and red and black shoes.

Oyugi was driving a red 2021 Ford Mustang with a temporary Kansas plate reading C632096.

(credit: Minnetrista Public Safety Department)

Anyone who sees Oyugi or has information about his location is asked to call 911 or Minnetrista Public Safety at 952-446-1131.