MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of Highway 61 is closed in Cottage Grove Wednesday afternoon after a “serious crash,” according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The northbound side of the highway is closed at Jamaica Avenue, and MnDOT said to expect it to remain closed until 6 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol said at least one person was injured in the crash, but the “extent of injuries has not yet been determined.”
Traffic was being diverted at Jamaica Avenue, but could reenter the road immediately after that.
More On WCCO.com:
- Protesters Face Off With Police For Control Of Minneapolis Intersection
- Fmr. NFL Player Thomas Burke Of Wisconsin Charged With Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old
- Driver Plows Into Protesters In Uptown; Woman Killed Identified As Deona Knajdek
- Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen Say They Aren’t Vaccinated For COVID-19