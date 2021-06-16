CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of Highway 61 is closed in Cottage Grove Wednesday afternoon after a “serious crash,” according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The northbound side of the highway is closed at Jamaica Avenue, and MnDOT said to expect it to remain closed until 6 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol said at least one person was injured in the crash, but the “extent of injuries has not yet been determined.”

Traffic was being diverted at Jamaica Avenue, but could reenter the road immediately after that.