MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Negotiations are ongoing Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit of a robbery suspect in St. Paul ended with a crash in Minneapolis.
According to St. Paul police at around noon to the Beyond & Tobacco Store on the 800 block of Arcade Street for an aggravated and armed robbery. A victim told dispatchers that a male suspect robbed the store and threatened an employee with a handgun.
When police arrived on the scene, they attempted to pull over the suspect’s vehicle but ended up in a car pursuit which led them westbound on Interstate 94 into Minneapolis. The suspect eventually crashed his vehicle after hitting stop sticks and disabling a wheel near the 2900 block of Newton Avenue N.
The suspect was still in his vehicle, Wednesday afternoon and a Hennepin County negotiator was at the scene. Minneapolis police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are handling the scene, St. Paul police said.
Officers have been reportedly giving commands to come out of the vehicle while the suspect has refused and is said to be making threats against officers. The suspect has spoken with negotiators and an ambulance is waiting at the scene.
Police believe the suspect is armed, and they’re asking people to stay away from the area of 29th and Newton at this time.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
