The Salvation Army and Mall of America are teaming up in a unique way to fight homelessness.
“Down for the Challenge” will see more than 360 volunteers rappel down the side of Mall of America in September.
The Salvation Army hopes to raise $500,000 to provide a lifeline to people experiencing homelessness.
Every $1,000 raised by a rappel volunteer provides 17 nights of emergency shelter, food, and care, or a month of transitional housing for three people.
If you’d like to be one of those volunteers, click here.