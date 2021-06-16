MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was shot near a liquor store in north Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said she was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened near Merwin Liquors at Lyndale and Broadway avenues.
No one has been arrested, police said, and there is no information on any suspects.
Earlier this month, another woman died and a man was critically injured after a shooting near the same liquor store.
More On WCCO.com:
- Protesters Face Off With Police For Control Of Minneapolis Intersection
- Fmr. NFL Player Thomas Burke Of Wisconsin Charged With Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old
- Driver Plows Into Protesters In Uptown; Woman Killed Identified As Deona Knajdek
- Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen Say They Aren’t Vaccinated For COVID-19