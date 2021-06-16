CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, North Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was shot near a liquor store in north Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said she was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near Merwin Liquors at Lyndale and Broadway avenues.

No one has been arrested, police said, and there is no information on any suspects.

Earlier this month, another woman died and a man was critically injured after a shooting near the same liquor store.