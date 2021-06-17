MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Basilica Block Party will be returning this September.
On Thursday, organizers announced that the two-day festival will be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 and will have a "full crowd." Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
The main stage will feature artists like AJR, Tate McRae, The Avett Brothers, Spoon and more. Motion City Soundtrack and the Black Pumas will be some of the top acts for the west lawn stage, and the Star Tribune stage will feature artists like Koo Koo Kanga Roo and Diane (FKA D Mills).
Organizers say the block party will follow current health guidelines to provide a safe event for all attending.
The block party will be held at the Basilica of Saint Mary near downtown Minneapolis.
