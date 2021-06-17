CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was seriously injured after he crashed his car into a tree in Colfax Township on Thursday morning.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of 240th Avenue Northeast. The man was driving east when he left the road and hit the tree.

He had suffered substantial, but non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud.

Authorities believe he was under the influence when he crashed. The incident remains under investigation.