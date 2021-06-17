MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large house fire in Brooklyn Park overnight took firefighters hours to put out.
It started around 11 p.m. Wednesday along West River Road.
Brooklyn Park had to call in backup from several other nearby cities.
The house suffered severe damage as well as the attached garage. It appeared the roof had even collapsed.
Everyone was able to get out safely.
Crews are still working to determine the official cause of the fire.
More On WCCO.com:
- Protesters Face Off With Police For Control Of Minneapolis Intersection
- Fmr. NFL Player Thomas Burke Of Wisconsin Charged With Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old
- Driver Plows Into Protesters In Uptown; Woman Killed Identified As Deona Knajdek
- Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen Say They Aren’t Vaccinated For COVID-19