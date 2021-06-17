MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man believed to be in his 30s was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of an East Lake Street gas station in Minneapolis.
At approximately 6:10 p.m. a Minneapolis police sergeant from the Third Precinct was in the area of Cedar Avenue and East Lake Street when he heard gunshots.
Just as he arrived on the scene, he got the call that someone was shot at the 1700 block of East Lake Street. The officers found a man, appearing to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.
Officers provided medical attention and CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead once paramedics arrived on the scene.
MPD said they have leads as to who the suspect is and the vehicle they drove, but are still searching for more information. Officers say they believe this was a planned attack by someone who likely knew the victim.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, MPD homicide investigators and the department’s crime lab are all currently working on the case.
More On WCCO.com:
- Protesters Face Off With Police For Control Of Minneapolis Intersection
- Fmr. NFL Player Thomas Burke Of Wisconsin Charged With Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old
- Driver Plows Into Protesters In Uptown; Woman Killed Identified As Deona Knajdek
- Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen Say They Aren’t Vaccinated For COVID-19