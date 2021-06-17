MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman was reunited with her family after several hours of being held captive inside a Bloomington residence by a man she has a no-contact order against.
Bloomington police say the woman called 911 for help early Thursday morning, and when officers arrived at the residence on the 1300 block of East 78th Street, they were denied entry by the suspect, a 37-year-old North Dakota man.
The woman, 42, safely left the residence hours later, and the man was arrested. He is expected to be charged with kidnapping and violating a domestic assault no-contact order.
WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
