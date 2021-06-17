MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the time of year for planting and now a new survey reveals the most common grown flower in every state.
According to Spring Hill Nurseries, peonies are the most grown in Minnesota, while lilacs are tops in Wisconsin.
The favorite flower nationwide is the rose, with 19 states choosing it, followed by the sunflower with six states.
