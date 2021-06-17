MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said at least one person died in a crash on a southwestern Minnesota highway Thursday morning.
Two men driving pickup trucks — a 26-year-old from Brandon, South Dakota, and a 44-year-old from Slayton — collided head-on on Highway 23 in Springwater Township around 6 a.m., according to the state patrol.
It was not immediately clear who died in the crash, but the state patrol said at least one of the drivers was not wearing a seatbelt.
