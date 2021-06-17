MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public in locating a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in over two days.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said that 16-year-old Evangelina “Angel” Gutierrez was last seen north of Grand Rapids “over 48 hours ago.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Rob Johnson at 218-327-0624.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis Police Once Again Reopen Streets In Uptown Amid Protests
- Walnut Grove’s Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum Draws ‘Little House’ Fans From Around The World
- ‘We’re Not Going Nowhere’: Demonstrators March In Honor Of Deona Knajdek, Winston Smith As Uptown Protest Continues
- St. Croix River Water Levels Threaten To Reach Historic Lows If Drought Conditions Continue