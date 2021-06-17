CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Evangelina Gutierrez, Grand Rapids News, Itasca County, Missing Person, Missing Teenager

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public in locating a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in over two days.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said that 16-year-old Evangelina “Angel” Gutierrez was last seen north of Grand Rapids “over 48 hours ago.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Rob Johnson at 218-327-0624.