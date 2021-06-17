MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after falling short in Rookie of the Year voting, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was named to the 2021 NBA All-Rookie First Team.
LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets point guard who won Rookie of the Year, was also named to the team, along with Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons, Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings and Jae’Sean Tate of the Houston Rockets.
Edwards led all rookies in scoring with an average of 19.3 points a game. He won Rookie of the Month three straight times to close out the season.
He is one of only two players in NBA history to have multiple 40-plus point games at 19 years old or younger. The other is LeBron James.
Edwards was the youngest player in NBA history to hit 150 threes and the fifth-youngest ever to reach 1,000 points.
