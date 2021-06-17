MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday they will welcome fans back to training camp this summer.

The team’s 2020 camp was closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Starting July 28, the Vikings will hold 14 practices that fans can attend.

Ten of those practices will be free to attend, though tickets are limited and must be reserved in advance. Four practices are being billed as “premier” and will cost to attend.

A night practice on July 31 at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center and two joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Aug. 11 and 12 will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Tickets for a scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 7 will be $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Season ticket members will get priority access for training camp tickets starting Tuesday, the team said. The general public will get its chance starting at 10 a.m. on June 24.

All purchases and reservations will be made through the Vikings website.

The Vikings will not require masks or proof of vaccination to attend, though the team encourages unvaccinated fans to wear a mask.

Preseason for the Vikings kicks off Aug. 14 at home against the Broncos. They start the regular season in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Sept. 12.