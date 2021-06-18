MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A recovery operation is underway in Minnetonka Friday afternoon, after a man went into cardiac arrest and died while working on a water tower.
According to the Minnetonka Fire Department, it is believed the man may have been a contractor doing sandblasting work on the Woodland Water Tower, located on the 5600 block of Hathaway Lane. The tower is undergoing restoration.
The fire chief confirmed that the man died. It is unclear what caused the cardiac arrest.
This is a developing story.