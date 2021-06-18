MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Burnsville man is accused of lighting his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire behind a bar in Jordan in March.

According to the Scott County Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Nicolas Johnson is charged with second-degree arson.

Jordan’s police and fire departments responded to a reported car fire at the Pickled Pig Pub just after 11 p.m. on March 12. The fire was put out and no one was injured, police said.

The vehicle’s owner said she suspected her ex-boyfriend, according to police. The State Fire Marshal determined the fire was likely an arson.

Police said surveillance video showed someone in the alley near the crime scene just after 9:30 p.m., as well as a vehicle matching Johnson’s in the area just before the fire started.

Johnson was arrested for violating a restraining order against the vehicle’s owner days later. Police said they searched his cellphone, finding he made calls near the scene of the fire around the time it occurred.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson had been harassing the victim since their breakup, calling her five to six times a day despite her telling him that she doesn’t want to talk to him. She said she ignored a call from him on the day of the fire.

In an interview with police, Johnson allegedly denied starting the fire and said he was in Le Sueur. Police said he ended the interview when he was told of the surveillance footage.

Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.